BTIG Keeps a Buy Rating on SuRo Capital (SSSS)

In a report released today, Mark Palmer from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on SuRo Capital (SSSS), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 69.0% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Genworth Financial, and Oportun Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SuRo Capital with a $15.50 average price target, a 67.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.91 and a one-year low of $3.60. Currently, SuRo Capital has an average volume of 939.5K.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp is a non-diversified closed-ended fund company. The fund invests in public and private companies located in the US and Non-US. It targets companies operating in the fields of social media, mobile computing and apps, cloud computing, software services, green technology, and education technology. It makes minority investments and provides financing for later-stage capital requirements.