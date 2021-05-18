BTIG Keeps a Buy Rating on OncoCyte (OCX)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Massaro from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on OncoCyte (OCX), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Massaro is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 60.9% success rate. Massaro covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Accelerate Diagnostics, Talis Biomedical, and Exact Sciences.

OncoCyte has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00, implying a 130.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.57 and a one-year low of $1.15. Currently, OncoCyte has an average volume of 831.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OCX in relation to earlier this year.

OncoCyte Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, non-invasive, liquid biopsy diagnostics for the early detection of cancer. The company was founded in September 2009 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.