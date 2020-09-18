BTIG Keeps a Buy Rating on Acutus Medical (AFIB)

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault reiterated a Buy rating on Acutus Medical (AFIB) yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 58.5% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Acutus Medical with a $36.75 average price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AFIB in relation to earlier this year.

Acutus Medical Inc is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. The company designs, manufactures and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, ablation catheters, mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. It markets and sells its electrophysiology products worldwide to hospitals and electrophysiologists that treat patients with arrhythmias. Its operates in United States and Europe with majority of the revenue generating from Europe.