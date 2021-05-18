BTIG Issues a Buy Rating on Precision BioSciences (DTIL)

BTIG analyst Thomas Shrader assigned a Buy rating to Precision BioSciences (DTIL) on May 13 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Shrader is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 41.7% success rate. Shrader covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Precision BioSciences with a $21.00 average price target, a 124.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.60 and a one-year low of $4.46. Currently, Precision BioSciences has an average volume of 718.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DTIL in relation to earlier this year.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases. The Food segment applies ARCUS, the company’s propriety genome editing platform, to develop food and nutrition products through collaboration agreements with consumer-facing companies. The company was founded by Derek N. Jantz, Jeff Smith, and Matthew R. Kane in January 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.