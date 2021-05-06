BTIG Initiates a Buy Rating on Inmune Bio (INMB)

Inmune Bio (INMB) received a Buy rating and a $31.00 price target from BTIG analyst Thomas Shrader yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Shrader is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 40.8% success rate. Shrader covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Denali Therapeutics, Gain Therapeutics, and Arcus Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Inmune Bio with a $30.00 average price target, which is a 172.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, B.Riley Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Inmune Bio’s market cap is currently $165.3M and has a P/E ratio of -12.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.97.

Inmune Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which develops immunotherapies that reprogram a patient’s innate immune system to allow the immune system to fight cancer. Its products include INKMUNE and INB03. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.