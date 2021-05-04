BTIG Believes Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH), with a price target of $179.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $171.85, close to its 52-week high of $180.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.6% and a 66.7% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Organogenesis Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zimmer Biomet Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $183.93, a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $185.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $180.36 and a one-year low of $108.78. Currently, Zimmer Biomet Holdings has an average volume of 1.14M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. is a musculoskeletal healthcare company. The company engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing orthopedic reconstructive products; biologics, sports medicine, extremities and trauma products; spine, dental implants, bone healing, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; and related surgical products.