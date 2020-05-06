BTIG Believes Vapotherm (VAPO) Won’t Stop Here

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault maintained a Buy rating on Vapotherm (VAPO) yesterday and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.30, close to its 52-week high of $24.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 38.9% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Vapotherm has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.50.

The company has a one-year high of $24.63 and a one-year low of $6.87. Currently, Vapotherm has an average volume of 507.4K.

Vapotherm, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. It offers Hi-VNI Technology, a product which delivers noninvasive ventilator support by providing heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. Its products include Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, Precision Flow Heliox, Vapotherm Transfer Unit 2.0, Q50 compressor, Disposable Patient Circuit, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Nasal Cannulas, Tracheostomy Adapter and Aerogen Adapter. The company was founded by William F. Niland, Jun Cortez, and William Cirksena in 1998 and is headquartered in Exeter, NH.