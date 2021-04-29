BTIG Believes The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) Won’t Stop Here

BTIG analyst Peter Saleh maintained a Buy rating on The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.69, close to its 52-week high of $35.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Saleh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 78.9% success rate. Saleh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Roadhouse, Kura Sushi USA, and Drive Shack.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for The Chefs’ Warehouse with a $39.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $35.57 and a one-year low of $11.06. Currently, The Chefs’ Warehouse has an average volume of 417.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate and pastry products. The firm oprates through East Coast, Midwest and West Coast segments. It also offer a line of center-of-the-plate products, including custom cut beef, seafood and hormone-free poultry, as well as broad line food products, such as cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk and flour. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas, John Pappas, and Dean Facatselis in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.