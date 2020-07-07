BTIG Believes Sutter Rock Capital (SSSS) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Mark Palmer from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Sutter Rock Capital (SSSS), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.57, close to its 52-week high of $9.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 69.4% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Synchrony Financial, and Genworth Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sutter Rock Capital with a $12.00 average price target, representing a 29.6% upside. In a report released today, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.69 and a one-year low of $3.60. Currently, Sutter Rock Capital has an average volume of 171.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SSSS in relation to earlier this year.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp is a non-diversified closed-ended fund company. The fund invests in public and private companies located in the US and Non-US. It targets companies operating in the fields of social media, mobile computing and apps, cloud computing, software services, green technology, and education technology. It makes minority investments and provides financing for later-stage capital requirements.