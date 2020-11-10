BTIG Believes SeaSpine Holdings (SPNE) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on SeaSpine Holdings (SPNE), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.80, close to its 52-week high of $16.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 55.1% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

SeaSpine Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.50.

Based on SeaSpine Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $28.59 million and GAAP net loss of $13.71 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.31 million and had a GAAP net loss of $12.04 million.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. is a medical technology company, which focuses on design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It has a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to perform fusion procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. The company was founded on February 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

