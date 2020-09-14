BTIG Believes Par Technology (PAR) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Mark Palmer from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Par Technology (PAR), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.82, close to its 52-week high of $42.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 66.4% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Genworth Financial, and Oportun Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Par Technology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $41.20.

Based on Par Technology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $45.69 million and GAAP net loss of $8.98 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $44.25 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.11 million.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS), food safety, and management technology solutions. The Government segment includes intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance technology and services for federal agencies. The company was founded by John W. Sammon, Jr. in 1968 and is headquartered in New Hartford, NY.