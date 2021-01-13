BTIG Believes Neuronetics (STIM) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Marie Thibault from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Neuronetics (STIM), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.67, close to its 52-week high of $13.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 69.7% and a 71.0% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Neuronetics with a $11.50 average price target, which is a -4.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Neuronetics’ market cap is currently $244.6M and has a P/E ratio of -7.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.90.

Neuronetics, Inc. commercial stage medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients. It also provides a range of support services, including patient education, practice data management system, and customer and technical services to help the client start and manage TMS therapy systems. The company was founded by Steven B. Waite, Bruce J. Shook, Norman R. Weldon and Thomas D. Weldon in April 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.