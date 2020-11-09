BTIG Believes MannKind (MNKD) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on November 4, Robert Hazlett from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on MannKind (MNKD), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.28, close to its 52-week high of $2.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Hazlett is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.9% and a 50.7% success rate. Hazlett covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, Akebia Therapeutics, and RedHill Biopharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MannKind is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.17, a 44.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $3.00 price target.

Based on MannKind’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $15.11 million and GAAP net loss of $10.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15 million and had a GAAP net loss of $12.39 million.

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and, commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.