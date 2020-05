BTIG Believes Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Marie Thibault from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Irhythm Technologies (IRTC), with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $119.65, close to its 52-week high of $121.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 50.0% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Irhythm Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $121.50, which is a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $121.41 and a one-year low of $56.25. Currently, Irhythm Technologies has an average volume of 387.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IRTC in relation to earlier this year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a commercial-stage digital healthcare company, which engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers ZIO which diagnose many arrhythmias, avoiding multiple indeterminate tests, allowing for appropriate medical intervention, and prevents serious downstream medical events. The company was founded by Uday N. Kumar in September 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.