BTIG Believes Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) Still Has Room to Grow

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault reiterated a Buy rating on Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) today and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $244.69, close to its 52-week high of $261.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 56.9% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Irhythm Technologies with a $247.25 average price target, a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

Based on Irhythm Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $50.88 million and GAAP net loss of $20.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $52.44 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.73 million.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a commercial-stage digital healthcare company, which engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers ZIO which diagnose many arrhythmias, avoiding multiple indeterminate tests, allowing for appropriate medical intervention, and prevents serious downstream medical events. The company was founded by Uday N. Kumar in September 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.