BTIG Believes iCAD (ICAD) Still Has Room to Grow

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault reiterated a Buy rating on iCAD (ICAD) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.90, close to its 52-week high of $21.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 76.7% and a 64.5% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for iCAD with a $22.13 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $21.44 and a one-year low of $7.40. Currently, iCAD has an average volume of 218.2K.

iCAD, Inc. engages in the provision of advanced image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy business segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and clinical decision support solutions for mammography, breast tomosynthesis, and computed tomography imaging. The Cancer Therapy segment offers an isotope-free cancer treatment platform technology. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.