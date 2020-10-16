BTIG Believes Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Carl Reichardt from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Green Brick Partners (GRBK), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.03, close to its 52-week high of $19.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichardt is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 56.3% success rate. Reichardt covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Taylor Morrison, Toll Brothers, and DR Horton.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Green Brick Partners is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.63, implying a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Green Brick Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $233 million and net profit of $33.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $184 million and had a net profit of $14.46 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations segment consists of the Builder operations Southeast and Builder operations Central segments. It offers customization options and builds energy-efficient homes located in the metropolitan areas of Dallas, Texas, and Atlanta, Georgia. The Land Development segment sells finished lots or option lots from third-party developers to their controlled builders for homebuilding operations and provide them with construction financing and strategic planning. The company was founded by James R. Brickman on April 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.