BTIG Believes Expedia (EXPE) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on May 13, Jake Fuller from BTIG assigned a Buy rating to Expedia (EXPE), with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $169.45, close to its 52-week high of $187.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Fuller is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 61.8% success rate. Fuller covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Booking Holdings, TripAdvisor, and Airbnb.

Expedia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $188.96, an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $187.93 and a one-year low of $70.74. Currently, Expedia has an average volume of 3.04M.

Expedia Group, Inc. is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travellers. It operates through the following business segments: Core Online Travel Agency(OTA), Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. The Core OTA segment offers full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com. The Trivago segment involves in sending referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from its hotel metasearch websites. The Vrbo segment operates an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations industry. The Egencia segment manages travel services to corporate customers worldwide. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.