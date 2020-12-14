BTIG Believes Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA) Still Has Room to Grow

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault maintained a Buy rating on Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA) today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.45, close to its 52-week high of $31.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.5% and a 67.2% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Irhythm Technologies, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Establishment Labs Holdings with a $35.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Establishment Labs Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $22.76 million and GAAP net loss of $4.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.85 million and had a GAAP net loss of $12.78 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It offers its products under Motiva Implants brand. The company was founded by Juan Jose Chacon-Quiros in 2013 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.