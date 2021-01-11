BTIG Believes Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Marie Thibault from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA), with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.51, close to its 52-week high of $39.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 71.3% and a 74.6% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Irhythm Technologies, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Establishment Labs Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.67, implying a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Establishment Labs Holdings’ market cap is currently $888.5M and has a P/E ratio of -22.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.70.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It offers its products under Motiva Implants brand. The company was founded by Juan Jose Chacon-Quiros in 2013 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.