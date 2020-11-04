BTIG Believes Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Mark Palmer from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.04, close to its 52-week high of $14.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 66.4% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Genworth Financial, and Oportun Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Donnelley Financial Solutions is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.50.

Based on Donnelley Financial Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $254 million and GAAP net loss of $1.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $259 million and had a net profit of $17.3 million.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States. Its services include content management, multi-channel content distribution, data management and analytics services, collaborative workflow and business reporting tools, and translations and other language services in support of its clients communications requirements. The company was founded on February 22, 2016 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.