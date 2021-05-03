BTIG Believes Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on April 29, Peter Saleh from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ), with a price target of $440.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $422.34, close to its 52-week high of $435.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Saleh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 81.0% success rate. Saleh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Roadhouse, Kura Sushi USA, and Drive Shack.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Domino’s Pizza is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $427.00, a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $446.00 price target.

Domino’s Pizza’s market cap is currently $16.39B and has a P/E ratio of 14.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.58.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. is a pizza company, which operates a network of company-owned and franchise-owned stores in the U.S. and international markets. It operates though the following three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises of a network of franchised stores. The Supply Chain segment operates regional dough manufacturing and food supply chain centers. The company was founded by James Monaghan and Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.