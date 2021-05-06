BTIG Believes Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on May 4, Michael Gorman from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Broadstone Net Lease (BNL), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.10, close to its 52-week high of $20.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Gorman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 80.4% success rate. Gorman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Kite Realty Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Broadstone Net Lease with a $20.80 average price target, implying a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Based on Broadstone Net Lease’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $82.29 million and net profit of $16.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $84.93 million and had a net profit of $25.93 million.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. The company invests in industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail properties.