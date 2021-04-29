BTIG Believes Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) Still Has Room to Grow

BTIG analyst Timothy P. Hayes maintained a Buy rating on Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) yesterday and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.36, close to its 52-week high of $33.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 57.5% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Colony Credit Real Estate, Kkr Real Estate Finance, and Apollo Real Estate.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Blackstone Mortgage with a $31.00 average price target.

Blackstone Mortgage’s market cap is currently $4.76B and has a P/E ratio of 35.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.24.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio. The company was founded by Samuel Zell, John R. Klopp, and Craig M. Hatkoff in July 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

