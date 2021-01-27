BTIG Believes ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Won’t Stop Here

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer maintained a Buy rating on ACI Worldwide (ACIW) today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.01, close to its 52-week high of $40.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 67.7% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Genworth Financial, and Oportun Financial.

ACI Worldwide has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.67.

Based on ACI Worldwide’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $316 million and net profit of $15.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $355 million and had a net profit of $31.81 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ACIW in relation to earlier this year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand.. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site. The ACI on Demand segment covers the needs of banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates who use payments to facilitate their core business. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.