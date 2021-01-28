BTIG Believes Accuray (ARAY) Still Has Room to Grow

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault reiterated a Buy rating on Accuray (ARAY) yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.19, close to its 52-week high of $5.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 115.1% and a 75.0% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

Accuray has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Accuray’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $85.33 million and net profit of $402K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $89.58 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.36 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ARAY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Accuray, Inc. is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes cyberKnife and tomo therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy and adaptive radiation therapy. The company was founded by John R. Adler in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.