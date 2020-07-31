Brunswick (BC) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Tim Conder maintained a Buy rating on Brunswick (BC) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $68.59, close to its 52-week high of $73.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Conder is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 59.3% success rate. Conder covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Patrick Industries, Acushnet Holdings, and Harley-Davidson.

Brunswick has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.78, representing a -5.2% downside. In a report issued on July 22, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

Based on Brunswick’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $966 million and net profit of $69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.05 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $36.3 million.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreation products, including marine engines, boats, fitness equipment, and active recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Marine Engine and Boat. The Marine segment manufactures and sells recreational marine engines and marine parts and accessories. The Boat segment produces and markets boats such as fiberglass pleasure, sport cruiser, sport fishing and center-console, offshore fishing, aluminum and fiberglass fishing, pontoon, utility, deck, inflatable, and heavy-gauge aluminum. The company was founded by John Brunswick in 1845 and is headquartered in Mettawa, IL.