Brunswick (BC) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Stifel Nicolaus and RBC Capital gave Brunswick (NYSE: BC) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley FBR. Analyst Eric Wold reiterated a Buy rating on Brunswick today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.98, close to its 52-week high of $64.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.7% and a 38.0% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Brunswick has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.43, representing a 10.9% upside. In a report issued on January 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $64.89 and a one-year low of $41.02. Currently, Brunswick has an average volume of 657.7K.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreation products, including marine engines, boats, fitness equipment, and active recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Marine Engine, Boat, and Fitness. The Marine segment manufactures and sells recreational marine engines and marine parts and accessories.