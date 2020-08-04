Bruker (BRKR) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Stephen Unger assigned a Hold rating to Bruker (BRKR) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.1% and a 75.7% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Bruker with a $41.20 average price target.

Based on Bruker’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $424 million and net profit of $10.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $461 million and had a net profit of $30.8 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BRKR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in May 2020, Gilles Gerard Jean Martin, a Director at BRKR bought 30,000 shares for a total of $648,600.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI), and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST) segments. The BSI segment comprises of the Bruker BioSpin Group, the Bruker CALID Group, and the Bruker Nano Group. The BEST segment designs, manufactures, and distributes superconducting materials, primarily metallic low temperature superconductors, for use in magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear magnetic resonance, fusion energy research and other applications. The company was founded by Gunther Laukien in 1961 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.