Bruker (BRKR) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report issued on December 20, Stephen Unger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Bruker (BRKR), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.61, close to its 52-week high of $52.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 84.2% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

Bruker has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.00.

Based on Bruker’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $61.3 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $43.4 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BRKR in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Richard Packer, a Director at BRKR sold 18,000 shares for a total of $885,060.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI), and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST) segments.