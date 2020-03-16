BRP Group (BRP) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Buy rating on BRP Group (BRP) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.50, close to its 52-week low of $11.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 51.4% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

BRP Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

The company has a one-year high of $18.50 and a one-year low of $11.33. Currently, BRP Group has an average volume of 229.8K.

BRP Group, Inc. provides insurance services. It operates through the following four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, Mainstreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.