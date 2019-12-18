BRP (DOOO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Citigroup and Robert W. Baird gave BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Steve Arthur maintained a Buy rating on BRP yesterday and set a price target of C$77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.95.

Arthur has an average return of 47.8% when recommending BRP.

According to TipRanks.com, Arthur is ranked #649 out of 5757 analysts.

BRP has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.16, a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, Desjardins also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$75.00 price target.

BRP’s market cap is currently $4.07B and has a P/E ratio of 17.01. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -9.51.

BRP, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. Its brands include Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, and Alumacraft. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.