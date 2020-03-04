Brown-Forman B (BF.B) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Brown-Forman B (BF.B), with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 64.2% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brown-Forman B is a Hold with an average price target of $59.33, representing a -8.1% downside. In a report released today, MKM Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

Brown-Forman B’s market cap is currently $30.49B and has a P/E ratio of 35.88. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.70.

Brown-Forman Corp. engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. The firm offers whiskey, scotch, tequila, vodka, liquer, and wine. Its brands include Jack Daniel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Early Times, Canadian Mist, Coopers’ Craft, Slane Irish, Finlandia, Korbel, El Jimador, Sonoma Cutrer, and Chambord.