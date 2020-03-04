Brown-Forman B (BF.B) Gets a Hold Rating from MKM Partners

In a report released today, William Kirk from MKM Partners maintained a Hold rating on Brown-Forman B (BF.B), with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.81.

Brown-Forman B has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $59.33.

The company has a one-year high of $72.85 and a one-year low of $47.21. Currently, Brown-Forman B has an average volume of 829.6K.

Brown-Forman Corp. engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. The firm offers whiskey, scotch, tequila, vodka, liquer, and wine. Its brands include Jack Daniel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Early Times, Canadian Mist, Coopers’ Craft, Slane Irish, Finlandia, Korbel, El Jimador, Sonoma Cutrer, and Chambord.