Brown & Brown (BRO) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Brown & Brown (BRO), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 61.8% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Marsh & Mclennan Companies, Arthur J Gallagher & Co, and Willis Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brown & Brown is a Hold with an average price target of $43.71.

Based on Brown & Brown’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $579 million and net profit of $74.01 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $71.39 million.

Brown & Brown, Inc. is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail; National Programs; Wholesale Brokerage; and Services.