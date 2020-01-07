Brown & Brown (BRO) Gets a Sell Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Jay Gelb from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Brown & Brown (BRO), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.62, close to its 52-week high of $40.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Gelb is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 68.6% success rate. Gelb covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Renaissancere Holdings, and AXA Equitable Holdings.

Brown & Brown has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.60.

Based on Brown & Brown’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $112 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $71.39 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BRO in relation to earlier this year.

Brown & Brown, Inc. is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs & Wholesale Brokerage and Services.