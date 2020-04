Brooks Automation (BRKS) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer maintained a Hold rating on Brooks Automation (BRKS) yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Pitzer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 67.8% success rate. Pitzer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Texas Instruments, and Maxim Integrated.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Brooks Automation with a $42.50 average price target, a 33.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Needham also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Brooks Automation’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $211 million and net profit of $13.06 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $179 million and had a net profit of $14.42 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BRKS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Brooks Automation, Inc. engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences segments. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment include atmospheric and vacuum robots, robotic modules and tool automation systems that provide precision handling and clean wafer environments, as well as cryogenic pumps and compressors that provide vacuum pumping and thermal management solutions used to create and control critical process vacuum applications. The Brooks Life Sciences segment provides automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage, equipment for sample preparation and handling, consumables, and parts and support services to a range of life science customers including pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, bio-banks and research institutes. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA.