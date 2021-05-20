Brooks Automation (BRKS) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, David Saxon from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Brooks Automation (BRKS), with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $96.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Saxon is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 70.0% success rate. Saxon covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Irhythm Technologies, Globus Medical, and NuVasive.

Brooks Automation has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $112.40, representing a 19.4% upside. In a report issued on May 11, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Brooks Automation’s market cap is currently $6.96B and has a P/E ratio of 72.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.42.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BRKS in relation to earlier this year.

Brooks Automation, Inc. engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences segments. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment include atmospheric and vacuum robots, robotic modules and tool automation systems that provide precision handling and clean wafer environments, as well as cryogenic pumps and compressors that provide vacuum pumping and thermal management solutions used to create and control critical process vacuum applications. The Brooks Life Sciences segment provides automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage, equipment for sample preparation and handling, consumables, and parts and support services to a range of life science customers including pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, bio-banks and research institutes. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA.