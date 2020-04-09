Brooks Automation (BRKS) Initiated with a Hold at Needham

Needham analyst Stephen Unger initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Brooks Automation (BRKS) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 52.8% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Brooks Automation with a $46.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $50.35 and a one-year low of $21.20. Currently, Brooks Automation has an average volume of 551.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BRKS in relation to earlier this year.

Brooks Automation, Inc. engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences segments. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment include atmospheric and vacuum robots, robotic modules and tool automation systems that provide precision handling and clean wafer environments, as well as cryogenic pumps and compressors that provide vacuum pumping and thermal management solutions used to create and control critical process vacuum applications. The Brooks Life Sciences segment provides automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage, equipment for sample preparation and handling, consumables, and parts and support services to a range of life science customers including pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, bio-banks and research institutes. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA.