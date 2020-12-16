Brookline Capital Markets Thinks Heat Biologics’ Stock is Going to Recover

Brian Anderson- December 16, 2020, 10:35 AM EDT

In a report released today, Kumaraguru Raja from Brookline Capital Markets reiterated a Buy rating on Heat Biologics (HTBX), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.95, close to its 52-week low of $1.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Raja is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 44.6% success rate. Raja covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Monopar Therapeutics Inc, Arcturus Therapeutics, and SCYNEXIS.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Heat Biologics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Heat Biologics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $849.7K and GAAP net loss of $8.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6,439 and had a GAAP net loss of $6.19 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Heat Biologics, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies designed to activate and expand a patient’s T-cell mediated immune system against cancer. The company’s T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors to hot, and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to increase clinical effectiveness. Its TCAP product candidates from the company’s ImPACT and ComPACT platforms are produced from allogeneic cell lines expressing tumor-specific proteins common among cancers. The company was founded by Jeffrey Alan Wolf on June 10, 2008 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts