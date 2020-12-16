Brookline Capital Markets Thinks Heat Biologics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Kumaraguru Raja from Brookline Capital Markets reiterated a Buy rating on Heat Biologics (HTBX), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.95, close to its 52-week low of $1.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Raja is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 44.6% success rate. Raja covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Monopar Therapeutics Inc, Arcturus Therapeutics, and SCYNEXIS.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Heat Biologics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Heat Biologics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $849.7K and GAAP net loss of $8.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6,439 and had a GAAP net loss of $6.19 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Heat Biologics, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies designed to activate and expand a patient’s T-cell mediated immune system against cancer. The company’s T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors to hot, and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to increase clinical effectiveness. Its TCAP product candidates from the company’s ImPACT and ComPACT platforms are produced from allogeneic cell lines expressing tumor-specific proteins common among cancers. The company was founded by Jeffrey Alan Wolf on June 10, 2008 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.