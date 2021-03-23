Brookline Capital Markets Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA)

Brookline Capital Markets analyst Kumaraguru Raja reiterated a Buy rating on Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Raja is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 47.0% success rate. Raja covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcturus Therapeutics, Outlook Therapeutics, and CNS Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hepion Pharmaceuticals with a $6.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $160.1M and has a P/E ratio of -1.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 26.99.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HEPA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver disease. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease. The company was founded on May 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, NJ.