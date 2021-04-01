Brookline Capital Markets Sticks to Its Buy Rating for CohBar (CWBR)

Brookline Capital Markets analyst Kumaraguru Raja maintained a Buy rating on CohBar (CWBR) on March 29 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.35, close to its 52-week low of $0.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Raja is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 46.7% success rate. Raja covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Oncternal Therapeutics, and Outlook Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CohBar with a $4.75 average price target, representing a 254.5% upside. In a report issued on March 15, Aegis Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.25 and a one-year low of $0.85. Currently, CohBar has an average volume of 699K.

CohBar, Inc. engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.