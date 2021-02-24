Brookline Capital Markets Remains a Buy on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

In a report released yesterday, Kumaraguru Raja from Brookline Capital Markets maintained a Buy rating on SCYNEXIS (SCYX). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Raja is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.6% and a 54.5% success rate. Raja covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Monopar Therapeutics Inc, Arcturus Therapeutics, and Outlook Therapeutics.

SCYNEXIS has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.33, which is a 170.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SCYNEXIS’s market cap is currently $169.9M and has a P/E ratio of -0.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.17.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SCYX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections. The company was founded by Scot Kevin Huber, Terry Eugene Marquardt, Pierre Bernard Jacques Monnet, Russell J. Outcalt, and Yves Joseph Ribeill on November 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.