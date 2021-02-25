Brookline Capital Markets Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Celsion (CLSN)

Brookline Capital Markets analyst Kumaraguru Raja reiterated a Buy rating on Celsion (CLSN) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Raja is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.8% and a 54.1% success rate. Raja covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Monopar Therapeutics Inc, Arcturus Therapeutics, and Outlook Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Celsion with a $4.00 average price target.

Celsion’s market cap is currently $165.5M and has a P/E ratio of -3.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 52.55.

Celsion Corp . engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies. It operates through the Celsion and ThermoDox brands. The company was founded by Yim-Pan Cheung in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, NJ.