Brookline Capital Markets Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Veru (VERU)

Brookline Capital Markets analyst Kumaraguru Raja reiterated a Buy rating on Veru (VERU) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Raja is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 45.0% success rate. Raja covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Monopar Therapeutics Inc, Arcturus Therapeutics, and SCYNEXIS.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Veru with a $11.33 average price target, which is a 97.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on Veru’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.32 million and GAAP net loss of $3.03 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.73 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.06 million.

Veru, Inc. is an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care as well as urology specialty pharmaceuticals. Its oncology drug candidates includes VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; Zuclomiphene citrate, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of hot flashes in men undergoing prostate cancer hormonal therapies; and VERU-100, a long-acting GnRH antagonist 3 month subcutaneous depot, planned phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone sensitive advanced prostate cancer. The company’s urology specialty pharmaceutical drug candidate is TADFIN, a tadalafil and finasteride combination oral capsule, for the treatment of men with benign prostatic hyperplasia. Its commercial products include the FC2 Female/Internal condom for prevention of pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections and PREBOOST 4% benzocaine wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation marketed as Roman Swipes by getroman.com. The company was founded by William R. Gargiulo Jr. and O.B. Parrish in 1996 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.