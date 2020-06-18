Brookline Capital Markets Maintains Their Buy Rating on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP)

In a report released yesterday, Kumaraguru Raja from Brookline Capital Markets maintained a Buy rating on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.85.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Armata Pharmaceuticals with a $6.50 average price target, which is a 49.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Based on Armata Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.08 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.74 million.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.