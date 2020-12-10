Brookline Capital Markets Keeps Their Buy Rating on Biocept (BIOC)

Brookline Capital Markets analyst Sally Yanchus maintained a Buy rating on Biocept (BIOC) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.51.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Biocept with a $20.00 average price target.

Based on Biocept’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.59 million and GAAP net loss of $4.88 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.53 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.69 million.

Biocept, Inc. is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample. The company utilizes cell enrichment and extraction technology for the detection and analysis of circulating tumor DNA tests. It also offers services to other laboratory testing providers, academic institutions, research organizations, biopharmaceutical companies and clinical trial support and specific oncogenic alterations. Biocept was founded on May 12, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.