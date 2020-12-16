Brookline Capital Markets Keeps a Buy Rating on Electrocore (ECOR)

Brookline Capital Markets analyst Sally Yanchus maintained a Buy rating on Electrocore (ECOR) on December 8 and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Yanchus is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 53.8% success rate. Yanchus covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as 9 Meters Biopharma, Daré Bioscience, and Biocept.

Electrocore has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.70, a 104.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 8, BTIG also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $3.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.30 and a one-year low of $0.32. Currently, Electrocore has an average volume of 524K.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial-stage bio-electronic medicine company, with a platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy focuses on neurology and rheumatology. The company’s therapy, gammaCore, has pharmacologic effects on the peripheral and central nervous systems, which modulate neurotransmitters and immune function. It focuses on acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache. The company was founded by Joseph P. Errico, Steve Mendez, Peter S. Staats and Thomas J. Errico in September 2005 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, NJ.