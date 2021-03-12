Brookline Capital Markets Initiates a Buy Rating on NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP)

In a report released today, Kumaraguru Raja from Brookline Capital Markets initiated coverage with a Buy rating on NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP) and a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Raja is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 50.4% success rate. Raja covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcturus Therapeutics, Outlook Therapeutics, and CNS Pharmaceuticals.

NLS Pharmaceutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00, representing a 70.9% upside. In a report issued on March 3, Maxim Group also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of life-improving drug therapies to treat rare and complex CNS disorders. The company focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of neurobehavioral and neurocognitive disorders. The company’s tangible assets are held in the United States.