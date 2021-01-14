Brookline Capital Markets Believes Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Leah R. Cann from Brookline Capital Markets maintained a Buy rating on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.83, close to its 52-week high of $15.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Cann is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 50.8% success rate. Cann covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, X4 Pharmaceuticals, and Kura Oncology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Syros Pharmaceuticals with a $16.80 average price target.

Syros Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $688.4M and has a P/E ratio of -7.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.19.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SYRS in relation to earlier this year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of novel gene control therapies for cancer and other diseases. It has developed a proprietary platform that is designed to systematically and efficiently analyse unexploited region of DNA in human disease tissue to identify and drug novel targets linked to genomically defined patient populations. The firm focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune mediated diseases and is building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.